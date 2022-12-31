Sumedh Shikarji issue: More Jain Samaj units join the movement

Mangaluru/Hassan: The issue of Jain pilgrimage centre Sumedh Shikarji in Jharkhand state being considered for tourism development has gathered a critical mass as more cities in South India join the protest against the proposal of the union government. On Friday the hallowed town of Shravanabelagola joined the protest. Shravanabelagola is the town that has the final resting place of Emperor Chandragupta Maurya and Acharya Badrabahu and also has the first monolithic statue of Bahubali which is also first monolithic and the most ancient statue in the world.

The Jain samaj of Shravanabelagola held placards and took out a silent march in the town from the Jain temple to the centre of the town at the Bahubali Betta. Jains are less known for their protests and display of anger. Their usual protest will revolve around the real issue and are always peaceful, with no fiery speeches or violent gesticulations.

The protests were held on Friday at Shrvanabelagola, at Moodbidri on Thursday and at Hubballi also on Friday Jain samaj members gave a memorandum to their respective district administrative heads. The leaders of Jain Samaj at Shravanabelagola went to Chennarayapatna 15 kilometres from Shravanabelagola and handed over the memorandum to the sub divisional officer. In Moodbidri and Hubballi the swamijis of the jain mutts also took part in the march and handed over the memorandum to the district officials.

According to the Jain samaj leaders the Sumedh Shikarji "Shikarji in Jharkhand state is one of the top Jain pilgrimage centre in the world for the Jain society. The Jain society is demonstrating across the country against the decision to make Summed Shikharji, the holy pilgrimage site of the Jain community, a tourist destination. Meanwhile, the Union Environment Ministry has written a letter to the Jharkhand government asking it to consider the objection raised by the Jain community." At Mysuru Sri Digambar Jain Samaj secretary MR Anil Kumar said, "It is a holy place for the community. Ironically, though, the Jharkhand government has designated it as a tourist destination. As a result, tourists will be able to visit the holy site for amusement and fun, which will compromise the location's holiness. We request that the government reverse its decision right away and take steps to prevent tourists from disturbing the holy site's environment.'