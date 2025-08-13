Supporters protest Min’s removal in Tumakuru

Tumakuru: Tumakuru witnessed a wave of protests on Tuesday as supporters of former minister K.N. Rajanna expressed anger over his removal from the cabinet. In Madhugiri town, Rajanna’s followers called for a bandh and staged demonstrations demanding his re-instatement.

The protestors gathered at the bus stand circle in Madhugiri, where they attempted to set tires on fire. Police intervened to control the situation and prevent violence. The supporters then marched on foot towards the Assistant Commissioner (AC) office, rais-ing slogans demanding justice and the withdrawal of Rajanna’s resignation.

At the AC office, the protestors assembled and intensified their agitation, shouting slo-gans such as “We want justice.” Police made efforts to disperse the crowd. The protest march continued from the AC office to Tumakuru Gate.

At Tumakuru Gate, protestors sat on a dharna (sit-in). During the protest, some sup-porters attempted to enter a nearby bakery, and a brief water cannon (hydra) was used near MG Stadium to control the crowd. A tense moment arose when one protestor tried to consume poison; he was immediately rushed to the hospital by ambulance.