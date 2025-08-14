Live
- India Post releases customised stamp of realtor Puravankara
- Gold rates in Hyderabad today stable, check the rates on 14 August, 2025
- HC dismisses plea challenging Bescom’s smart meter mandate
- EC not answering questions raised by Rahul
- Charge sheet filed in ex-DGP murder case; wife named main accused
- BJP legislators to visit Dharmasthala on Aug 17
- Street dog menace: Oppn MLAs want SC directions to be extended to State
- Ramalinga Reddy calls for Kannada Shloka training in Muzrai temples
- Tejasvi Surya promises two new Yellow Line trains each month from Oct
- Gold rates in Vijayawada today stable, check the rates on 14 August, 2025
Surathkal duo booked for Rs 10-crore deposit scheme fraud
Mangaluru: Two Katipalla residents have been accused of running an unlicensed deposit scheme that police believe defrauded more than 10,000 investors....
Mangaluru: Two Katipalla residents have been accused of running an unlicensed deposit scheme that police believe defrauded more than 10,000 investors. The accused — identified as M. Mohammed Ashraf, proprietor of “New India Royal Scheme”, and his manager Haneef — allegedly promised investors a return of ₹12,000 on payments of ₹1,000 a month for 10 months, with the added lure of prizes such as cars, motorcycles, and gold jewellery.
A complaint filed by one investor states he completed his final payment in April 2025, but the organisers repeatedly delayed settlement. Police said the office was shut two months ago and calls from investors went unanswered. Investigators estimate that deposits exceeding ₹10 crore were collected without regulatory approval. The case has been booked under the Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Act at Surathkal Police Station.