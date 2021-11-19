Swachh Survekshan: Karnataka bags nine ‘Garbage-free’ tags

Bengaluru: Karnataka and eight cities in the State including Bengaluru have bagged 'Garbage-Free' tag from the Centre as per Swachh Survekshan. The awards will be presented at Amrit Mahotsav ceremony being organised by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in New Delhi on Saturday.



The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs invited applications under Swachh Survekshan 2021, Safai Mitra Suraksha Challenge and Garbage-Free cities. The cities which have won the award Bengaluru, Hubballi-Dharwad, Mysuru, Mudhol, Hosadurga, Krishnarajanagara, Kumta and Piriyapatna

BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta along with Special Commissioner (SWM) Dr Harish Kumar K and Joint Commissioner (SWM) Sarfaraz Khan will receive the award for Bengaluru on Saturday at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi.

Similarly, officials representing other cities will be attending the event. The results will be formally declared by President Ramnath Kovind at the awards ceremony in Delhi.