Symposium addresses mental health challenges of elderly

Bengaluru: A surban landscapes expand and social dynamics evolve, India’s elderly are grappling with an unseen crisis: loneliness. On the occasion of the United Nations’ International Day of Older Persons (UNIDOP), the National Symposium on Elder Psychological Wellbeing 2024 (#NSEPW24) offered a glimmer of hope. Held at the Bangalore International Centre, the symposium brought together experts, thought leaders, and influencers to tackle the pressing issue of elder mental health and social isolation. Organized by the Charista Foundation and SENI India (by TZMO), this one-day event sought to address the often-overlooked mental health challenges faced by India’s aging population.

With rapid urbanization and shifting lifestyles, loneliness has emerged as a growing concern among seniors. Research indicates that chronic loneliness is as detrimental to health as smoking two packs of cigarettes a day. According to the 2021 census, over 104 million Indians are aged 60 or older, a number projected to rise to nearly 20% of the population by 2050. The symposium explored these alarming trends, emphasizing the urgent need for government action and policy reform to support the psychological wellbeing of older adults.

In a heartfelt keynote speech, Padma Shri awardee and World Cup-winning cricketer Dr. Syed M. H. Kirmani reflected on the vital role family plays in elder care. “No one is truly self-made without the love and support of parents,” he said. “As someone who has achieved success in my youth, I understand the importance of building a strong support system for old age. Our parents deserve gratitude and comfort in their later years. We must ensure that they are not left to battle loneliness. I commend the Charista Foundation for championing this cause, as it is truly a service to humanity.”

Mrs. Geetanjali Kirloskar, Chairperson of Kirloskar Systems Private Limited, echoed the need for empathy in elder care. “Empathy is more than just a word—it is the cornerstone upon which elder care must be built. The elderly are not mere statistics but individuals with rich lives and emotional needs,” she said. “We must move beyond policy-making and foster environments where seniors feel seen, valued, and heard. Family support systems, corporate responsibility, and government initiatives must all be rooted in empathy.”

Dr.Saketh M., Senior Research Fellow at the Centre for Consciousness Studies at NIMHANS, presented the positive effects of meditation in combating isolation and improving mental health among seniors. Meanwhile, Anil Kumar P., Managing Trustee of the Charista Foundation, called for a broad societal movement to reform elder care policies.

“As we delve into this issue, we are uncovering a Pandora’s box,” he noted. “We need collective efforts from individuals and organizations to advocate for dedicated policy reforms and the establishment of a ‘Ministry for Seniors.’ The time to act is now.”

Adding a personal touch to the discussions, co-founding trustee Shilpi Das shared her reflections. “If I live long enough, I might delay being labeled as a senior citizen, but I don’t want to spend my later years complaining or feeling resentful. I wonder, though, will there be an external support system to guide me? Today, social empathy is sorely lacking,” she said.

The symposium also featured panel discussions with notable experts and industry leaders, including Dr. Radha S. Murthy, President of Dementia Alliance India; Col. Achal Sridharan, Managing Director of CovaiCare Retirement Homes; and filmmaker Balachander Gandhekar, among others. These conversations emphasized the need for progressive policies and empathy-driven solutions to address elder loneliness and mental health concerns.