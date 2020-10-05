Talacauvery gears up for Theerthodbhava

Kodagu: Preparations for Cauvery Thulasankramana Theerthodbhava at Talacauvery, the birthplace of river Cauvery in Kodagu, which will be held on October 17 have gone underway, with the "Aagna Muhoortha" ritual taken up as part of the event on Sunday.

Speaking to The Hans India, Talacauvery Bagamandala Development Committee president Biddatanda S Thammaiah said, "Every year, over a lakh devotees from across the State and country, throng Kodagu, to have a glimpse of (fresh Cauvery water emerging) Cauvery Theerthodbhava at Brahmakundike (water tank) at Talacauvery in Kodagu.

They usually take holy dip at Triveni Sangama (confluence of Kannike, Sujyothi and Cauvery) at Bagamandaala and later take holy dip at Brahmakundike from 'Theerthodbhava' day on October 17 till November 17 all through Kru Sankramana. But this year, owing to Covid-19 pandemic situation, for the first time, the visitors are not being allowed to take holy dip at the Brahma Kundike. A few people used to carry Theertha (holy water) in a container in a vehicle and distribute among people, even that is stopped this year. However, they are planning to make arrangements to sprinkle the holy water on the devotees. But holy dip at Triveni Sangam at Bagamandala is not allowed," he said.

He added that, every year since 1990, the beneficiaries of river Cauvery from Mysuru, Bengaluru and even Tamil Nadu join hands with 'Kodagu Ekikarana Ranga' (association). They arrange food for devotees who come for Cauvery Tulasankramana at Talacauvery. Also, people of Mandya arrange prasada for devotees separately. But this year, distribution of food and prasada is stopped, Thammaiah said.

"We have urged the government to make Covid test mandatory for the visitors to Tulasankramana. While the dress code for the visitors is already in place, where the visitors should wear Indian traditional wear, and both men and women are not allowed to wear sleeveless dresses or shorts and women should not wear short dresses. We are insisting that the dress code is followed strictly," he said.

Thammaiah said the rituals for Cauvery Tulasankramana began at auspicious Tula Lagna at 8.31 am on September 26 with putting rice to Paththaaya (small granary) by Balladka family. And at 10.33am, at auspicious Vrishchika Lagna "Aagna Muhoortha" ritual on Sunday (October 4) was taken up. With this, "Kattu Paadu" has begun, and now people of eight villages of Bagamandala gram panchayat are not supposed to cut trees and they will not kill animals or consume non vegetarian food until October 17.

Earlier people of entire Kodagu followed "Kattu Paadu". At 11.45am at Dhanur Lagna on October 14, they will keep 'Akshaya Paathre' (a granary) where the devotees will put rice into it and the same day evening "Nanda Deepa" (huge lamp) is placed, where devotees will put ghee and that would be kept lighted till 17 November. On 16 October at 11 am members of Kodi family bring bandara-the 'jewels' (as it is done since the ages) from the treasury of Talacauvery, Bagamandala Development Committee office to Talacauvery, for Goddess Cauvery, Lords Ganesh and Agastheswara.

And at 7.03 am at auspicious Tula Lagna on October 17, Cauvery Theerthodbhava will occur. On the same day, small amount of rice from 'Akshaya Paathre' is distributed to devotees. People of Kodagu prepare sweet with that rice on the next day and do 'Kani Pooja' and make offerings to Goddess Cauvery at their homes, he said.

Kodagu District Minister V Somanna handed over Rs 1 crore to Kodagu Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy on Saturday at a meeting on Cauvery Tulasankramana, for the development of Talacauvery. With that they plan to come up with certain facilities including rest house for priests and police who come for security, and also barricades for the visitors and others, Thammaiah said.

SP Kshama Mishra said they will follow all Covid-19 guidelines of the Central government and State government, and after a meeting of district administration led by Mysuru DC Annies Kanmani Joy, they will decide on the number of people they can permit to visit Talacauvery for Cauvery Tulasankramana, she said.