Task force suggests formation of Karnataka Shikshana Ayoga to implement NEP

Bengaluru: The task force on implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) headed by former IAS officer S.V.Ranganath recommended the establishment of Karnataka Shikshana Ayoga (KSA/KEC), Implementation Mission in his final report submitted to the government on Saturday.

The report was submitted to Deputy Chief Minister Dr.C.N.Ashwatha Narayana, who is also the minister of higher education and primary and secondary school education minister S.Suresh Kumar in Vidhanasoudha.

Addressing a press conference after receiving the report, Ashwatha Narayana said, "Coordination and alignment across a range of departments, functions, bodies, and entities are essential. To address this, the task force suggests creating a Karnataka Shikshana Aayog (KSA)/Karnataka Education Commission (KEC). The CM should chair this body, and should convene a meeting at least twice a year, or as often as is deemed necessary, to review the progress of education in the State in its totality, and to appropriately empower and motivate the KSA/KEC as needed through his/her authority. The State Higher Education Minister as well as the School Education Minister should be the Vice-Chairpersons of the KSA/SEC."

The policy will be implemented from the 2021-2022 academic year in a phased manner. Before that deliberations will be held with all the stakeholders. There is a duration of 15 years to implement this policy. However, the State government has decided to complete the implementation process within 10 years, Ashwatha Narayana informed.

The task force which was formed on March 4, 2020, came out with the final report with the assistance of three sub-committees and after several rounds of consultation with the stakeholders.

Arun Shahapura, MLC, M.K.Sridhar, member of the task force, and others were present.