“Tech-e-Summit” Unfolding the Momentum of Investors and Startups

Bengaluru: The Indian start up ecosystem’s growth trajectory is a testament to the country’s preparedness to embrace tech innovation in all spheres of life. India has joined the leagues of top-rung players such as the US and China and is currently home to the world’s third-largest startup ecosystem. Metros like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad are leading in the tech destinations, emerging as the country’s top start up hubs. However, Bengaluru has topped the list. Reports say the city accounts for 40 unicorns, 44 Soonicorns, and more than 4K registered start-ups. In fact, Decacorns (start-ups with a valuation above $10 Bn) all find their genesis in Bengaluru. Thus, the inaugural edition of the “Tech-E-Summit” of The Bengal Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCC&I), aiding business since 1833, was held in Bengaluru today on “Unfolding the Startup Momentum”.

“The Tech-E Summit focused on unfolding the momentum of investors and startups, recognizing that both parties play a vital role in the success of the technology ecosystem. The objective was to create a day of dialogues and exchanges to initiate possible collaborations, make connects, understand the perspectives and identify opportunities.” said Arnab Basu, Chairperson IT Committee and Senior Vice President, The Bengal Chamber and Advisory Leader, PwC India.

The Karnataka Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Electronics Information Technology Biotechnology and Science and Technology, Dr. E.V. Ramana Reddy, on his address on Technology Innovations and Journey of Karnataka at the Tech-E-Summit said, “Karntaka is one of the highly progressive states in the country. Banglore is ranked as one of 6th best cities in the world for the expert to live in. The biggest advantage in Banglore is the skilled man power. Thus, they are able to increase the man power from 500 to 5000 within 2-3 years. In terms of AI, Banglore is the 2nd largest talent in the world. Karnataka Government is in support of the start-ups and entrepreneur since long back. We welcome West Bengal in Karnataka and wish to see them grow here and in country as well. This initiative by The Bengal Chamber of Commerce and Industry is highly accepted here.”

“The emphasis is now to create more Bangalore's outside Bangalore so that the investments are decentralized. This will enable distributed pressures on infrastructure, “said Sanjeev Kumar Gupta, CEO, Karnataka Digital Economy Mission

The West Bengal Minister-in-Charge, Information Technology and Electronics Department, Babul Supriyo, was also present in the City to network with potential VCs for promising start ups he has identified. During his address he emphasized on the location advantage of Bengal and ease of life in Kolkata. He mentioned, IT&E Department of Government of West Bengal works 24*7 and The Department is ready providing all support to the investors.