Teen sets two new world records as youngest poetess and author

Bengaluru: The literary world witnessed two new records set by Amana J. Kumar, daughter of Dr. Latha T.S. and Jayavanth Kumar. She has been named the "Youngest Author" in the Wonder Book of World Records and the "Youngest Poetess" in the International Book of World Records at the age of 14. Five national and worldwide records have been attained by Amana, a student in 10th grade at Bishop Cotton Girls School.

Her three books—two in English and one in Hindi—have been published, making her the first person to do it in two distinct languages in three consecutive years. Amana's extraordinary talent has also made her the youngest author and poetess ever. Adding to her already impressive accomplishments, Amana has completed her maiden literature course from Harvard University in Masterpieces of World Literature.