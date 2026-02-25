BRS alleges corruption conspiracy in Pebberu market land row

Wanaparthy: Former Minister and BRS leader Singireddy Niranjan Reddy has alleged a large-scale corruption conspiracy in the name of land acquisition for the Pebberu market (santha) land.

Addressing a press conference at Pebberu on Tuesday, Niranjan Reddy said the dispute over Survey No. 392, pertaining to 30 acres and 19 guntas of land, has been pending for nearly three decades between private landowners and the Endowments Department. He stated that courts had delivered judgments in favour of the landowners in 2003, 2007 and again in 2022.

He alleged that during the election period, certain political leaders, ignoring the judicial process, claimed that the entire extent of land belonged to the government and accused him of attempting to encroach upon it. “They publicly declared that within a month the entire market land would be taken over by the government and a compound wall constructed. Three years have passed, but they have neither fulfilled their promise nor respected the court’s verdict,” he said.

Niranjan Reddy maintained that in the interest of Pebberu residents and traders, efforts were made to resolve the issue amicably by persuading landowners to allot 16 acres for the market in exchange for alternative agricultural land. He said a gift deed had been secured from the landowners in this regard, but political opponents allegedly spread misinformation during elections, accusing him of land grabbing.

Criticising the present move to initiate land acquisition, he alleged that it was a pretext for large-scale corruption. Citing what he described as reliable information, he claimed that landowners were being offered highly valuable land near the Outer Ring Road outside the district as compensation and that influential persons were involved in the process. He further alleged that the arrangement could result in a scam worth thousands of crores.

Questioning the silence of leaders who had earlier made strong statements about taking over the land without compensation, he said the recent court verdict reaffirming ownership rights of landowners had exposed their claims.

Niranjan Reddy demanded a public apology from those who had accused him of encroachment. “If they have moral integrity, they should apologise to me and to the people of Pebberu,” he said, adding that he was ready for any transparent and lawful solution that safeguards public interest.