Tejasvi Surya targets DKS on city floods

Bengaluru: Heavy rainfall on May 19 paralysed Bengaluru with severe waterlogging, prompting BJP MP Tejasvi Surya to criticise Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar’s handling of the crisis, while authorities scrambled to rescue stranded residents. Despite the mounting challenges, Shivakumar pledged to tackle the crisis head-on, announcing plans to visit the BBMP War Room and flood-hit areas to assess conditions first- hand. In a post on social media platform X, he reiterated his commitment to devising sustainable, long-term solutions to address Bengaluru’s recurring flooding woes.

Tejasvi Surya, however, questioned the government’s progress under Shivakumar’s leadership, noting on X, “It’s been over 2 years since you assumed charge sir. We wish to see real, fast-paced progress. Not excuses.” He urged the Deputy CM to prioritise basic infrastructure over ambitious projects like tunnel roads, sarcastically acknowledging Shivakumar’s admission of long-standing civic neglect. Addressing D K Shivakumar, Surya said, “Sir, I appreciate your honesty in admitting decades of neglect of civic infrastructure that has led Bengaluru to where it is today. Atleast now, will you forego of your tunnel road fantasy and concentrate on basics? Ensuring good roads, right gradients for water flow, well-serviced storm water drains, high throughput water pumping machines at critical areas, civic preparedness anticipating such inclement conditions.