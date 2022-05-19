Texts By Social Reformers Are No Longer Included In The New Curriculum In Karnatka

Text about many social reformers was recently removed from Karnataka's school curriculum revision drive, prompting widespread condemnation from the opposition. In Kannada literature, certain writers have been honored for their progressive steam.

The textbook editing committee, led by Rohith Chakrathirtha, has decided to remove the literary content of Aravinda Malagatti, L. Basavaraju, and B.T. Lalitha Nayak, among others. The texts of SL S.L. Bhyrappa, an author and prominent proponent of Hindutva philosophy explaining its ideology, were among the new additions that were added to the curriculum.

Politicians were already at odds over an innovative lesson on Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, the founder of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), and the government was already embroiled in yet another controversy over reformers Narayana Guru and Periyar in the new social science textbook for class 10. The fifth chapter on social and religious reform movements has been condensed in the most recent softcopy of the new social science part-1 textbook, which was posted by the state Textbook Society. The founder of the Brahma Samaj, Raja Rammohan Roy, the founder of the Arya Samaj, Swami Dayanand Saraswati, and Sir Syed Ahmed Khan's Aligarh Movement have all been cited.

The references to Narayana Guru and Periyar that were included in the prior edition have been removed. When the Karnataka government changed the chapter about independence fighter Bhagat Singh, it sparked yet another controversy. The Karnataka Textbook Society emphasized that the textbooks were still being printed and that the Singh text had not been removed. In reaction to the current issue, Chairman of the Text Review Committee Rohith Chakrathirtha stated that the text has just been 'contextualized,' and that people should not be swayed by public relations operations waged by some individuals and organizations.