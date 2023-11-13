The Impact of Diwali Firecrackers on Domestic Animals

Mangaluru : Diwali, the festival of lights, is already here and there is a growing chorus advocating for a celebration without firecrackers. The city administration has has taken proactive steps to curb sales of loud firecrackers, but simultaneous efforts are underway to ensure a quieter Diwali by discouraging loud fireworks. While calls for a noise-free Diwali have come from various quarters, the pleas from the city's pet owners carry special significance.

Suma Nayak, an animal care activist in our city, highlights an important fact: dogs possess exceptional hearing, registering at 45 kHz, which is 125% more sensitive than human hearing at 25 kHz. This means that a firecracker producing a 10-decibel (db) sound for humans can reach 80 db for dogs. Cats, on the other hand, face an even greater challenge, as their hearing is 220% more acute than that of humans. However, cats often manage to escape the noise by finding refuge in cozy spots within their homes, while dogs are not as fortunate. Suma, who champions animal welfare through the Animal Care Trust (ACT) in Mangalore, emphasizes that during Diwali, dogs are particularly susceptible to escaping from their owners, seeking solace from the cacophony of firecrackers. Tragically, this often results in them venturing onto the streets and encountering perilous situations, including accidents. Suma warns that the road casualties involving pet animals surge alarmingly in most cities during Diwali.



For the past two years, ACT has spearheaded a campaign, urging citizens to celebrate a noiseless Diwali. Their message is simple: refrain from purchasing firecrackers that produce thunderous sounds and instead opt for quieter fireworks like sparklers and flower pots. Animal rights activists are harnessing the power of social media and messaging platforms like WhatsApp to spread the word about this peaceful approach to celebrating Diwali.



Rajeshwari Rao, a clinical psychologist and devoted pet owner, shares her experience, "I have three dogs and two cats, and they all endure hunger during the entire Diwali. We close all doors and windows to shield them from the deafening noises, keeping them indoors. However, the fear in their eyes is unmistakable. They forego answering nature's calls, eating, and drinking water or milk."



Scientists at the Institute of Animal Health in Hebbal, Bangalore, confirm that pets are profoundly affected by loud sounds, including firecrackers, loud car horns, engine noises, and sudden sounds. While some dogs may be trained to anticipate certain noises, loud sounds often catch them off guard. The best way to comfort them, as experts suggest, is to provide reassurance in a manner akin to how parents or grandparents soothe their young ones.

