Three students from city achieve 99.99% in JEE Main 2026

  • Created On:  18 Feb 2026 9:45 AM IST

Bengaluru: National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the result of JEE Main 2026 January session. In the results, three students of ALLEN Bengaluru have scored 99.99+ percentile in JEE Main 2026 January Session results.

Allen Career Institute, Zonal Head, South Zone, Mahesh Yadav, informed that Allen Career Institute Bengaluru has scripted a landmark triumph in JEE Main 2026 January session results. Three students from ALLEN Bengaluru have scored 99.99+ percentile in JEE Main 2026 January Session results. He announced that Nathan Jais, Sidharth Ramanath and Shiv Mehra from ALLEN Bengaluru have scored impressive score of 99.9954725 percentile, 99.9952667 and 99.9923275 percentile respectively. Nathan has also scored 100 percentile in Physics and Mathematics.


