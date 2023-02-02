Tickets likely for majority of sitting MLAs

Bengaluru: In what is being seen as an indication that most of the sitting Congress MLAs may get the ticket to contest the upcoming assembly polls, party's state President D K Shivakumar on Thursday said all of them have worked amidst people, and have done a "good job".

Speaking ahead of the KPCC state election committee meeting where the party is expected to shortlist the candidates, he said, the list of candidates will be announced "as soon as possible".

The Congress currently has 69 MLAS in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly. Along with Shivakumar, AICC General Secretary in-charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala, Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah and several party leaders and election committee members participated in the meeting held near here. The Congress that aims to come to power in the state has set a target of winning at least 150 out of the total 224 seats that will go to polls, due by May.