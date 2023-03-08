Tin Factory Junction traffic pile up due to Metro works

Bengaluru: Tin Factory Junction on the Outer Ring Road is known for its traffic congestion. The ongoing metro work in the surrounding areas has further complicated the issue. Tin Factory Junction in the IT Corridor is connected to Hoskote, the neighbouring district of Kolar and Andhra Pradesh, so there is always traffic here. Three elevated metro works are going on near Tin Factory Junction. Baiyyappanahalli-Whitefield, Outer Ring Road-Kempegowda International Airport and depot entrance to Tin Factory Junction are in progress of three elevated works.

Baiyyappanahalli-Whitefield Metro work started in 2017 and is ready for inauguration. Although the track has been prepared, the road dug for the work has not been repaired. Work on the elevated road connecting the outer ring road and the international airport started last year and is expected to be completed by 2024-25. There are no signs of traffic congestion till the metro works are completed.

It is difficult to cover a distance of threekilometres from KR Puram ITI to TC Palya signal. Due to the increase in the number of freight vehicles in the morning and evening, there are frequent traffic jams. In this state budget, Rs 350 crores have been earmarked for the construction of a flyover from KR Puram to TC Palya, and the residents are hopeful that the problem will be reduced if the flyover is constructed.

Most of the people from various areas of Bengaluru East taluk resort to KR Puram railway station for commuting in train. Due to its proximity to the IT corridor, most of the employees and staff travel through this railway station. KR Puram station has trains from various areas every 15 minutes. The roadgets crowded within a few hours after the train stops. There will be a traffic jam for 15-20 minutes till Tin Factory Junction which is 1 km from the railway station.

It is common for vehicles to stand up for kilometres even during peak hours. Although the road has been widened from the tin factory to the railway station of KR Puram, there has not been much change in the traffic.