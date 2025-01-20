Tinkerfest 2.0 Turns Ideas Into Action at Chaman Bhartiya School

Bengaluru: Chaman Bhartiya School came alive with energy and innovation as it hosted Tinkerfest 2.0, a one-day hands-on learning festival ignited curiosity and empowered the next generation of thinkers and problem-solvers. It provided an interactive platform for students to explore, experiment, and showcase their creativity through engaging and thought-provoking activities.The event saw over 300 attendees, including students, parents, educators, influential community leaders, and industry professionals, all gathered to celebrate creativity, technology, and entrepreneurial spirit.

The highlight of Tinkerfest 2.0 was its impressive lineup of events, including the Lego League, Sumo Robot Competition, Hackathon, Shark Tank, Drone Race, and Best Innovation Challenge. Each activity challenged participants to push their boundaries and showcase their technical expertise, creativity, and entrepreneurial acumen. The event was graced by Sugandha Maniktala, a distinguished scientist renowned for her contributions to Chandrayaan-3, Aditya L1, and ISRO's Gaganyaan mission. In her address, Maniktala encouraged students to dream big and leverage innovation as a tool to solve global challenges.

Lego League: The teams built innovative solutions with Lego bricks to solve real-world problems through robotics and innovative thinking. This fostered creativity and teamwork, with one standout project being an intricate Ornithopter model inspired by the movie Dune, meticulously built over a month by a talented student.

Sumo Robot Challenge: Teams designed and built robots that battled one-on-one in a sumo wrestling-style competition.

Hackathon: Challenged students to develop tech-based solutions to real-world problems, showcasing practical applications of their skills.

Shark Tank: A standout event where students pitched innovative business ideas to a panel of judges, simulating real-world entrepreneurial experiences. Some of the projects that got funded included Agri-Aero drone that can support farmers in spraying pesticide and Plan Bee, a honey extractor designed to gently extract honey while preserving the resident bees.

Drone Race: A thrilling event that tested speed, precision, and drone navigation skills.

Best Innovation Challenge: This competition encouraged students to select from a range of meaningful themes, such as sustainability, social impact, and economic innovation, and develop prototypes addressing real-world challenges. Utmost importance was placed on environmental, social, and economic sustainability, inspiring students to create solutions that are not only innovative but also impactful and responsible. The challenge provided a dynamic platform for students to present groundbreaking ideas, offering creative and practical approaches to solving everyday problems while fostering critical thinking and a sustainability-first mindset.

In a bid to encourage collaboration and healthy competition, Tinkerfest 2.0 also opened its doors to 140 students from 24 schools across Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala. The Shark Tank-style competition stole the show, as students presented innovative business models, showcasing their ability to think critically and solve real-world problems.

Principal Geeta Jayanth, addressing the audience, remarked, “Tinkerfest 2.0 reflects our commitment to nurturing creativity and innovation among students. Events like these provide an excellent platform for young minds to showcase their skills, explore their potential, and develop real-world problem-solving abilities. We are proud of their achievements and the impact they are creating through their ideas.”

The festival ended on a high note with an awards ceremony that recognized standout projects for their ingenuity and impact. From designing innovative solutions to demonstrating entrepreneurial thinking, the students’ efforts embodied the vision of Chaman Bhartiya School—combining academic excellence with practical applications.

Tinkerfest 2.0 reaffirmed the school’s commitment to providing experiential learning opportunities that empower students to lead with confidence and tackle global challenges with creativity and resourcefulness.