Tit-for-tat battle begins between BJP and Congress

Bengaluru: A new QR code fight has started between BJP and Congress in Karnataka politics. Posters created on the model of Paytm were put up in many parts of the city, claiming 40% commission. Alleging that Congress is behind this poster, BJP has now given a counter to Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah and KPCC President DK Shivakumar.

A poster against DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah behind Pay CM is circulating on social media, accusing them of being this corrupt partners who have looted and ruined the state. Scan it to remove it from the state, it says. How to destroy a state? How to spread false news, spoil peace? Redo Siddaramaiah, ED DK Shivakumar has been added to the poster.

MLA Rizwan Arshad said about the Pay-CM campaign that it is a people inspired campaign. People know it is 40% commission government. This is the most corrupt government in the nation. Even when they move to other states, they are welcomed as 40% government. They accuse against the Congress instead of giving away their corruption and giving pro-people governance is not right. This campaign is being done by the common people, the Congress will be in favor of the people. He said that the BJP should come forward to give good governance and should not fool the people by putting forward emotional issues.

On one hand, the Congress has given notice to stop the 40% commission and debate in the House on Wednesday, while on the other hand, 40% PayCM posters have been displayed in some areas of the city. Mocking the 40% charge against the government, a poster called PayCM on the model of Paytm is going viral. The poster was found near Indian Express on Jayamahal Road in the city. Mocked by pasting a PayCM poster on the wall. 40% accepted here word is being included in the poster. But it is not known who put up the poster. The PayCM poster has received a lot of outrage from the BJP. Education Minister BS Nagesh said that this move of Congress shows low level of politics. Many leaders have attacked the Congress.