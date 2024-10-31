TKM volunteers enhance infrastructure at govt high school

Bangalore: Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) concluded its 31st iCARE (i, Community Action to Reach Everyone) initiative, held at the Government High School in Ullal Upanagara near Kengeri, with a focus on improving school infrastructure. Aligned with World Student’s Month, the event brought together 200 TKM employees and 100 students to upgrade essential facilities at the school.

Observed annually in October, World Student’s Month underscores the importance of education and the role of students in shaping society. As part of the initiative, TKM volunteers polished 75 benches and assembled new desks, providing enhanced classroom facilities for 380 students. The day’s activities aimed to foster a more effective learning environment by addressing the durability and functionality of the school’s furniture.

In addition to improving infrastructure, the event engaged students in practical tasks, including repair and maintenance of classroom furniture. Through hands-on involvement, students gained practical experience, fostering a sense of responsibility and community pride. The day concluded with a reflection session where students and volunteers shared insights on the event’s impact, reinforcing the role of education and community collaboration in holistic development.

Sudeep S. Dalvi, Senior Vice President and Chief Communication Officer at TKM, highlighted the company’s commitment to community welfare: “Our goal extends beyond business; we are committed to working alongside communities to address their unique challenges. The success of this iCARE event reflects our dedication to improving educational infrastructure through active volunteerism.”

Since its inception in 2017, the iCARE initiative has involved over 2,659 volunteers across 30 events, impacting more than 67,000 community members. Covering education, environmental preservation, road safety, and skill development.