Toddler hospitalised with Severe Injuries

Udupi : A heartbreaking case of child abuse has been reported from Chakkaramakki Shedimane village in Hebri taluk, Udupi district. On September 12th, a three-and-a-half-year-old child named Prerit was found to have been brutally assaulted. He is currently unconscious and receiving treatment at Kasturba Hospital, Manipal.

The incident came to light on Thursday when Prerit’s parents brought him to the government hospital in Udupi because they were concerned about his health. During the examination, the attending doctor noticed multiple injury marks on his face and body. Suspecting something more sinister, the doctor transferred the child to KMC Hospital for specialized care.

Authorities were promptly notified, and the District Child Protection Unit, alongside the District Health Department, got involved. After collecting information from the medical team, they registered a case at the Amavasyebailu Police Station. The police are now investigating the matter, as the child’s mother, Purnapriya, reportedly provided unclear details regarding the origin of the injuries.