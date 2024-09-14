Live
- FIRs filed against MLA and his henchmen
- Young Sculptor from Udupi Achieves Global Recognition
- CM Hints at Another Milk Price Hike
- Toddler hospitalised with Severe Injuries
- The World Avocado Organisation Launches a Consumer Education Campaign to promote avocados’ nutritional and health benefits in India
- Ashutosh Utpal’s Impactful Journey as an Engineer at Amazon
- PVR INOX AND FILM HERITAGE FOUNDATION PAY TRIBUTE TO AKKINENI NAGESWARA RAO WITH A FILM FESTIVAL ON HIS 100TH BIRTH ANNIVERSARY
- Hero MotoCorp concludes 'The Centennial' auction with resounding success, Raises Rs. 8.6 crores for charitable initiatives, Announces contest for customers to win the Centennial Collector's Edition bike
- LG ELECTRONICS BRINGS EARLY FESTIVE CHEER WITH ‘INDIA KA CELEBRATION’
- FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO) INDIA ASEAN women’s Business Forum Program
Just In
Toddler hospitalised with Severe Injuries
A heartbreaking case of child abuse has been reported from Chakkaramakki Shedimane village in Hebri taluk, Udupi district. On September 12th, a three-and-a-half-year-old child named Prerit was found to have been brutally assaulted.
Udupi : A heartbreaking case of child abuse has been reported from Chakkaramakki Shedimane village in Hebri taluk, Udupi district. On September 12th, a three-and-a-half-year-old child named Prerit was found to have been brutally assaulted. He is currently unconscious and receiving treatment at Kasturba Hospital, Manipal.
The incident came to light on Thursday when Prerit’s parents brought him to the government hospital in Udupi because they were concerned about his health. During the examination, the attending doctor noticed multiple injury marks on his face and body. Suspecting something more sinister, the doctor transferred the child to KMC Hospital for specialized care.
Authorities were promptly notified, and the District Child Protection Unit, alongside the District Health Department, got involved. After collecting information from the medical team, they registered a case at the Amavasyebailu Police Station. The police are now investigating the matter, as the child’s mother, Purnapriya, reportedly provided unclear details regarding the origin of the injuries.