Tomato prices shooting through the roof in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Tomato prices in Karnataka, especially in Bengaluru, have crossed Rs 80 per kilogram forcing people to find alternatives for it. In the recent past, protesting the steep drop in tomato prices, the farmers could be seen dumping the vegetable on the road. However, now, the farmers who got the tomato yield are celebrating, while it is pinching the middle and poor classes.

Though the Horticultural Producers Cooperative Marketing and Processing Society of Limited (HOPCOMS) price list showed the price of tomato at Rs 75 on Tuesday, the prices in many vegetable shops and malls of Bengaluru have crossed Rs 100 per kilogram. The tomato crop has been greatly affected by the cyclone in the state as well as in neighbouring states resulting in skyrocketing prices.

Along with the cyclone, the thunderstorm rains have also affected the crop. Kolar district in the state grows large quantities of tomato compared to other districts. Currently, the tomato crop is grown in 16,328 hectares in the state.

There is good crop yield in June and August months. The state produces 9.50 lakh metric tonnes of tomato every year, according to experts. In the Kolar market, last year, 15 kilograms of tomato were being sold for Rs 15. Now it has gone up to Rs 80 and Rs 100. The wholesale price in Shivamogga, Karwar, Hubballi, Dharwad is between Rs 50 and Rs 70, they said.

Presently, three to four trucks of tomatoes are arriving from Nasik to Bengaluru market. The people have switched over to tamarind to get a tangy flavour for sambar and other dishes.