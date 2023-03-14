Traffic violations recorded at Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway after inauguration

Bengaluru: On the newly built Bengaluru-Mysuru motorway on the first day following the inauguration, traffic violations are observed. A few videos that appeared online depicted the vehicles randomly shifting into reverse in the middle of the street, endangering the lives of motorists on a high-speed expressway.

A Twitter user posted a video of the vehicle abruptly shifting into reverse and wrote "Don't know what to say." He also uploaded a video showing another vehicle entering the service road from the same side by going in reverse.

Few users, meanwhile, questioned the alleged access control system for the Bengaluru–Mysuru expressway. "We have been continuously requesting @mepratap and @nitin_gadkari that the access control is not as it should be. Steel grills used to separate service lanes are not the right fit. Entry exits to be given far off from the main carriageway. None of this is followed unfortunately," wrote another user.

"Why are people reversing here particularly? Saw another such video from the same spot. My guess is confusing turn signs," tweeted another.

From a public gathering in Mandya on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi opened the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway. The expressway should reduce the distance between Bengaluru and Mysuru's travel time to 75 minutes. The journey between the two cities used to take about three hours. This project reportedly has 42 small bridges, five bypasses, 64 underpasses, 11 overpasses, and full access control.