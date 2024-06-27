Tragic Electrocution Incident Claims Two Lives in Mangaluru

Mangaluru: In a heart-wrenching incident, two individuals lost their lives due to electrocution in the bustling city of Mangaluru. The unfortunate mishap occurred on the evening of June 26 (Wednesday) in the Pandeshwara area, sending shockwaves through the community.

The victims have been identified as Raju (50), hailing from Hassan, and Devaraj (46), a resident of Puttur in Dakshina Kannada. Both were hardworking autorickshaw drivers who shared rented accommodation in the locality.

According to eyewitness accounts and police reports, tragedy struck when a live electric wire suddenly snapped and fell onto Raju. Reacting swiftly, Devaraj rushed to his aid, attempting to insulate him with a gunny bag. However, Devaraj was also electrocuted in the process. Both men tragically lost their lives at the spot.

Commissioner of Police Anupam Aggarwal confirmed that the incident was captured on CCTV footage. Authorities have registered a case of unnatural death at the Pandeshwar police station. The mortal remains of Raju and Devaraj have undergone post-mortem examinations and have been handed over to their grieving relatives.