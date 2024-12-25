Live
- Tragic Loss for Beejady Village: Lance Havaldar Anoop Poojary Among Five Soldiers Killed in Poonch Accident
- Mass Rally Organized by BJP in Hyderabad on Atal Bihari Vajpayee's Centenary Celebration
- J&K: With over 25,000 houses built under PMAY, Doda ranks second in Jammu region
- Celta Vigo extend all-time club top-scorer Iago Aspas’ contract till 2026
- BGT: Kaif gives preference to Jaiswal-Rahul opening pair for Boxing Day Test against Australia
- Odisha CM Majhi, Naveen Patnaik extend Christmas greetings
- Icebreaker Keyboard: AluminIum Design Costing as Much as a MacBook Pro
- ‘Rifle Club’ Movie Review: A Stylish Thriller That Falls Short in Storytelling
- Chennai to Experience Heavy Rain as Severe Low-Pressure System Approaches Coastal Areas
- Pradeep’s ‘Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi’ hypes up with energetic new song
Just In
Tragic Loss for Beejady Village: Lance Havaldar Anoop Poojary Among Five Soldiers Killed in Poonch Accident
Beejady village in Udupi district is grieving the loss of Lance Havaldar Anoop Poojary (33), a soldier with the Indian Army’s 11 Maratha Light Infantry Regiment, who was among five soldiers killed in a road accident in Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir, on Tuesday evening.
Udupi: Beejady village in Udupi district is grieving the loss of Lance Havaldar Anoop Poojary (33), a soldier with the Indian Army’s 11 Maratha Light Infantry Regiment, who was among five soldiers killed in a road accident in Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir, on Tuesday evening.
The accident occurred when the army truck they were travelling in skidded off the road and fell into a 300-foot gorge.
Anoop had served in the Indian Army for 13 years and had returned to duty just three days earlier after attending the Kodi Habba festival in Koteshwara. He is survived by his wife, Manjushree, their 1.5-year-old daughter, Eshanvi, and his mother, Chandu Poojarthi.
His mortal remains will arrived at Mangaluru International Airport late Wednesday. On Thursday, they will be brought to Beejady for public homage at the Government Primary School, where Anoop studied. The final rites will take place at the Beejady seashore.