Tragic Loss for Beejady Village: Lance Havaldar Anoop Poojary Among Five Soldiers Killed in Poonch Accident

Udupi: Beejady village in Udupi district is grieving the loss of Lance Havaldar Anoop Poojary (33), a soldier with the Indian Army’s 11 Maratha Light Infantry Regiment, who was among five soldiers killed in a road accident in Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir, on Tuesday evening.

The accident occurred when the army truck they were travelling in skidded off the road and fell into a 300-foot gorge.

Anoop had served in the Indian Army for 13 years and had returned to duty just three days earlier after attending the Kodi Habba festival in Koteshwara. He is survived by his wife, Manjushree, their 1.5-year-old daughter, Eshanvi, and his mother, Chandu Poojarthi.

His mortal remains will arrived at Mangaluru International Airport late Wednesday. On Thursday, they will be brought to Beejady for public homage at the Government Primary School, where Anoop studied. The final rites will take place at the Beejady seashore.