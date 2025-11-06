Trailblazing women leaders honoured

Bengaluru: The Grihshobha Inspire Awards 2025, held on Monday at the Bengaluru International Centre, celebrated extraordinary women who have created a lasting impact in their fields. The event honoured fearless pioneers, changemakers, and achievers in fields such as folk arts, governance, public policy, social impact, business, STEM, automotive, and entertainment. The awards recognized those who have redefined leadership and broken barriers in their respective domains.

The Inspire Awards at Bengaluru captivated the audience and created a warm, collaborative spirit within them. Each winner’s accomplishment was celebrated with much warmth. As each winner spoke, their achievement seemed to build upon the previous winners and a collective sense of belonging and camaraderie permeated within the august hall.