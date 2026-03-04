Transfer process of police inspectors in city stalled by six months

Bengaluru: The transfer process of Police Inspectors under the Bengaluru City Police Commissionerate and surrounding districts has remained stalled for nearly six months, leading to growing uncertainty and frustration among officers awaiting new postings.

Out of 117 law and order police stations and 53 traffic police stations in the city, nearly 90 per cent of the incumbent Inspectors have already completed their stipulated two-year tenure. Many have also completed an additional “bonus” period of around six months, while a few are said to be enjoying the unexpected extension. However, officers serving in non-executive wings such as CID, Lokayukta, Intelligence and other units, who were hoping to secure executive postings in city police stations, are reportedly disappointed over the delay.

In the second week of February, the Police Department issued transfer orders for 129 Inspectors and 23 DySPs. However, postings related to the Bengaluru City Commissionerate and certain districts are still pending. As a result, officers who have been serving in non-executive roles for several years and were expecting executive postings this time continue to wait anxiously, with speculation that the transfer list could be released at any moment.

Though the authority to transfer DySPs and Inspectors formally rests with the Police Establishment Board headed by the Director General and Inspector General of Police (DGP), it is widely acknowledged that political intervention often plays a decisive role in the process. Legislators are reportedly keen on securing postings of preferred officers in police stations within their constituencies. Allegations of influence based on financial and caste considerations have also surfaced in connection with transfers. According to a senior police officer who did not wish to be named, lack of consensus over postings to key and strategically important stations in the city and its outskirts has led to prolonged delays in finalising the transfer list.

Earlier, station house officers were transferred annually. However, following criticism that a one-year tenure was insufficient for effective functioning, the State Government in 2023 decided that officers of the rank of Inspector and above should serve a minimum of two years at one station to ensure better law and order management and administrative stability. In August 2023, Inspectors across the State, including in Bengaluru, were transferred and posted accordingly. Despite completion of the mandated tenure, the delay in fresh transfers has now sparked debate within the department.

Amid allegations of corruption and political interference in transfers, a Police Inspector has written to the DGP seeking implementation of a digital counselling system for transfers of PSIs and above ranks. A letter reportedly written by Mandya Lokayukta Inspector B.P. Battarayagowda to the DGP has gone viral, urging that the transfer process be conducted through digital counselling—similar to the system adopted in the Excise Department—to eliminate external interference and safeguard the department’s credibility.