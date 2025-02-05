Transgender-run Akka Café a hit with customers

Haveri: The Zilla panchayat has made a bold decision by allowing women from Mangalmukhi (transgenders) to manage a government-run “Akka Café” for the first time in the state.

There was some anxiety about how customers would respond to the café managed by around 10 women from Mangalmukhis. However, that anxiety has now faded, as the café is seeing a customer turnout that surpasses expectations.

The response from customers has left the Mangalmukhis speechless. At this café, managed by them, taste and cleanliness are prioritized. Food is prepared without any artificial colors or flavoring chemicals. People from various distant villages who come to the district administration office for various tasks enjoy their meals here. Full meals are offered for 70 rupees, providing nutritious food for the underprivileged, contract workers, and government employees. Additionally, takeout services are available, and customers often leave with parcels. The enthusiastic response from customers has astonished the Mangalmukhis.

Initially, there was fear

At first, the Mangalmukhis were apprehensive about how the customers would accept them.However, everything has become easier now. The district panchayat’s bold decision has received immense appreciation from the Mangalmukhis, as they report unprecedented customer response. Customers are also expressing satisfaction with the taste of the food prepared by the Mangalmukhis, stating that it has resolved several health issues, including gastric problems.

Response beyond expectations

“We used to live by begging and sex work, facing neglect from all sides. We couldn’t even reach the main road. But now, this Akka Café has successfully brought us to the forefront. Initially, we were worried about whether customers would come and if they would eat the food we prepared. But now, our café is receiving more customers than we expected. If demand increases to a level where we can’t supply, we will still manage to serve without much pressure. We thank the district administration for restoring dignity to our lives,” say the Mangalmukhis with gratitude.

We will maintain quality until the end

“We will continue to uphold this quality throughout. Every customer is like a god to us. We prepare delicious food without any artificial colours or flavouring chemicals. We ensure that the food is delivered cleanly. Keeping the Akka Café clean gives us a sense of purpose when customers appreciate our efforts,” say the women from Mangalmukhi.