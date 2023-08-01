Transport Minister launched various KSRTC programmes on its 62nd Foundation Day

BENGALURU: The Transport, Muzrai Minister and Chairman, KSRTC at D Devaraja Urs Truck Terminal launched several programmes organised by Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation at Bangalore Central Division Depot-2 premises as part of the Corporation's 62nd Foundation Day celebrations on Tuesday.

The Mysore State Government established Mysore Government Road Transport Department (MGRTD) in 1948 with a fleet of 100 buses. Under the provisions of RTC’s act 1950, MGRTD become a Corporation in 1961 and came to be known as Mysore State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC). Since 1973 it is known as KSRTC. The first bus of KSRTC was retained in front of KSRTC central office as a mark of History. The bus no is MYF 4101 this bus was built by Bedford coach body ltd., Canada and was run in Bijapura. This bus was purchased by KSRTC from MGRTD in 1956, renovated and operated. This bus was used to carry departmental staff and during Savadathi and Banashankari fair time. Hence, the bus was named as “SRI BANASHANKARI BUS”. From the starting operation tractor type of Banashankari bus the Corporation has grown by leaps and bounds to operate “Ambari Utsav” A/c Sleeper buses till now.

Launching the various programs organized on the occasion of the 62nd foundation day of the corporation, Transport, Muzarai Minister and Chairman, KSRTC stated that, KSRTC has the distinction of being a leading transport corporation in the country. Due to covid, when the Corporation was not in a position induct new buses, has devised an unique idea of refurbishing its old vehicles which have covered 8 to 9 lakh kms and arranged to continue these vehicles in operation for a further 4-5 lakh Kms. He congratulated Managing Directors of all the four Corporations, Mechanical Officers and Technical Staff of Workshop for this innovative task.

He expressed his appreciation for the Corporations for operating the services to meet extra demand created on account of Shakti Scheme and bringing honor to the Government.

Further, the Minister said that necessary steps will be taken to immediately fill up the available compassionate ground vacancies in all the four transport corporations of the state without any delay.

The Corporation has organised programs as a part of its 62nd Foundation Day, which will complement the welfare and all-round growth of the staff and officers of the Corporation and will help in providing adequate transport facilities to the public.

Under the Accident Relief Fund, 20 new Bolero vehicles are being added today for the benefit of passenger services to prevent accidents, to rush to the accident site to carry out the remedial process and to go to hospitals, etc. as per the need.

There is a scheme to provide employment on compassionate grounds to the children of employees who die while serving in the Corporation and the process is currently being expedited. Today the dependents of 14 personnel who died while in service in the Corporation are being recruited on compassionate basis, out of which 10 dependents are being recruited in technical posts and 4 dependents are being recruited in driver and driver-cum-conductor posts.

Earlier the corporation was giving scholarship to the children of employees and officers who are pursuing ITI, degree (B.E. B.Sc) and PG courses. Now the scheme has been revised and the new Sarige Vidya Chetana scheme has been launched to include more qualifications.

Under this scheme, current scholarship is enhanced by 3 to 5 ½ scheme than the previous scholarship. PUC, BA, B.Com, Ph.D and degree course done abroad have been newly included in this scheme. This scheme has been computerized for transparency, speed and accuracy.

During Covid, the corporation was experienced financial hardship on account of non-operation of all its vehicles for want of passengers. Post covid due to high demand of passengers, the Corporation could not induct vehicles due to financial constraints. At this juncture, Corporation devised a unique plan to refurbish its old vehicles which have covered by 9 to 10 Lakh Kms with body defects from June 2022 at its 2 Regional Workshops at Bangalore and Hassan. As these refurbished vehicles are good, attractive and welcomed by the passengers like new vehicles, this work has also been started in the Divisions.

A total of 510 old vehicles including 385 vehicles in two regional workshops and 125 vehicles in 13 divisions have been refurbished till date. These refurbished vehicles can be operated for another 3 to 4 lakh kms or for the remaining lifetime of the vehicles, which is a testament to the adoption of new modern methods and technologies by the corporation. A brochure and a documentary film on this innovative refurbishing of vehicles project were released today.

The unique refurbishing work has been carried out in Regional Workshops and Divisions and good achievements have been made in this regard. Regional Workshop, Bangalore has refurbished 192 vehicles and Regional Workshop Hassan 193 and 125 vehicles at Divisions. These refurbished vehicles are used for operation at Divisions. For this good work 2 regional workshops have been rewarded with Rs. 2 lakhs each and Divisions with Rs. 1 lakh each. Likewise, 03 Senior Technical Officers who led the team and supervised this refurbishing work have been rewarded with Rs 50,000 each and was honored with a letter of appreciation.

The Corporation has always been in the forefront to adopt new technology and in this regard implemented computerization of Depots, online leave management system, service book and personal details. In order to take urgent decisions and manage information quickly and easily at the Central office level, a new Sarige Mitra Scheme is being implemented including computerization of attendance, leave management, payroll, staff arrival/departure, transfer information, discipline, promotion, training and MIS. This helps in providing more convenience to the staff quickly.

Silver medal will be awarded to the drivers who have served 5 years of accident free and default free service. Silver medals are being awarded to 38 drivers of Bangalore Central Division today. This silver medal weighs 32 grams with gold plating The award winning drivers will get a cash prize of Rs 2,000 and a monthly allowance of Rs 250.