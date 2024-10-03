Travel costs spike as festival draws near

Mangaluru: Private bus fares for travellers heading to Mangaluru have surged as Dasara is around the corner, with some ticket prices more than doubling. Those planning to travel from Bengaluru to Mangaluru are facing steep fare increases, with some private bus tickets which are regularly about Rs. 1000 reaching as high as Rs. 3,000.

The Kudroli Sri Gokarnanatheshwara Temple Dasara festivities in Mangaluru draws large numbers of visitors every year. The festival, running from October 3 to 14 this year, is set to culminate with the grand Sharada Mata procession on October 13. With a long weekend approaching, as October 12 is a second Saturday and October 13 a Sunday, the rush of travellers heading to the coastal city has intensified, prompting bus operators to drastically increase their prices to make quick profits.

On key dates like October 11, private bus fares from Bengaluru to Mangaluru have jumped to more than Rs. 3,000, while other routes such as Mangaluru to Mysuru, Ballari, Bagalkot, and Vijayapura report similar increases.

While private bus fares have surged, Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) buses have yet to announce any official fare increases. However, during festival times, KSRTC usually operates additional buses, which tend to be priced higher than the regular rates.

In contrast to the steep rise in bus fares, air ticket prices from Bengaluru to Mangaluru have seen only a slight, negligible increase of about Rs. 300 for October 11. Meanwhile, train fares have remained stable, though most train tickets are already sold out, leaving many travellers on waiting lists.

On the bright side, special trains that have been announced have alleviated the burden on travellers.

Train ticket rush for Dasara festival

Following high demand for travel during the Dasara festival, BJP MP Kota Srinivas Poojary has successfully arranged special trains from Bengaluru to the coastal regions, offering relief to those struggling to secure tickets. The South Western Railway has scheduled these trains to operate between October 10 and October 13, following MP Poojary’s request.

The need for additional trains was highlighted by the Kundapura Railway Protection Committee, who noted that regular bus and train tickets were fully booked, and bus fares had surged due to the festival rush. Promptly acting on this, MP Poojary urged the railway authorities to introduce special trains to accommodate the high demand during Navaratri.

According to the schedule, one train will depart from Mysuru via Majestic, while another will leave from Yeshwantpur, with both services making stops in key coastal cities, including Mangaluru, Udupi, Kundapura, and Karwar.

The prompt action from the railway authorities will enable travellers from Bengaluru to reach the coastal regions in time to celebrate Navaratri and Vijayadashami. MP Kota Srinivas Poojary expressed gratitude to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and the South Western Railway for their swift response to the request.