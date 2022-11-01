Treat children without bias, with sensitivity: Karnataka High Court to teachers, staff

Bengaluru: In a significant judgment, Karnataka High Court has asked the school teachers and staff to treat children without bias and with sensitivity, taking into cognizance the case of two missing girls.

The court has also asked the parents to behave in a civilized manner when kids are around. The High Court bench headed by Justice B. Veerappa and Justice K.S. Hemalekha on Monday issued a stern warning in this regard.

The bench has also taken an undertaking in this connection from the headmistress and other staff members of the school and closed the case.

The bench had taken up the habeas corpus petition submitted by headmistress P.V. Sister Clara of Saint Joseph's Convent in Bengaluru before the court regarding the missing of two girl students.

The bench stated that the students should be treated with humanity. The teachers and parents should strive towards shaping the careers of students.

The court also gave directions to get the counselling done for the students who had gone missing. The education institution should not in any manner hurt the feelings of children. They also must ensure that they don't utter any words differentiating between students, the bench stated.

The management of the education institution was also given direction to take care of children like their own by the court. The bench further stated that the parents should behave in a civilized manner in front of their kids.

The students, who had gone missing, had tendered an apology in the court for their act. They also assured that in future they won't indulge in any such acts and focus on studies to become good citizens in the society.

The High Court had also appreciated the efforts of Pulakeshinagar Police Station Inspector P.M. Kiran and staff for detecting the missing children.

Headmistress Clara had given an undertaking that the Saint Joseph's Convent has the history of 127 years as an education institution. They have prioritised protecting the dignity and safety of students and that will be continued.

The staff will be given directions to take appropriate action with regard to prevent them from doing wrong things and to bring them to the right path. She also stated that staff and teachers will be given directions not to talk to children in a high pitched tone and not to hurt their feelings.

Headmistress Clara had also submitted in the undertaking to the court that a workshop will be organised for the teachers and other staff members from time to time from psychologists to enhance their capability to deal with children.