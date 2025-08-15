Live
Tributes paid to warrior queen Rani Abbakka
Ullal : On the eve of Independence Day, a Tiranga Yatra and floral tribute were organised in Ullal to honour Rani Abbakka, the 16th-century Tuluva queen remembered for her resistance against Portuguese colonial forces.
The march, which began at Ullal Bail, culminated at Rani Abbakka Circle, where Dakshina Kannada MP Capt. Brijesh Chowta inaugurated the event by offering flowers at the warrior queen’s statue. He described Abbakka as “Abhaya Rani” for her fearlessness and as one of the earliest women freedom fighters of India.
Capt. Chowta also called upon party workers to strengthen Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Har Ghar Tiranga campaign by ensuring that the tricolour reaches every household.
Former MP Nalin Kumar Kateel, addressing the gathering, praised the commitment of BJP workers who joined the event despite heavy rains. He credited Union Home Minister Amit Shah for elevating Abbakka’s legacy to the national stage, while also recalling the state government’s support to the Abbakka Utsav under former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa.
District BJP president Satish Kumpala, Yuva Morcha leaders Nandan Mallya and Manjula Rao, former MLA Jayaram Shetty, and several other leaders participated in the programme.