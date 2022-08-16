Tricolour hoisted at Idgah Maidan for first time since Independence

Bengaluru: At Bengaluru's controversial Idgah Maidan, the tricolour was hoisted for the first time since Independence on Monday. More than 1,000 personnel had been assigned to the area, which was transformed into a police fortress to uphold law and order. The official assigned to the Revenue Department's Bengaluru North Sub-Division, Shivanna, raised the flag. There were also other officers, Bengaluru Central MP P.C. Mohan, former minister and Congress MLA Zameer Ahmad Khan, and others.



300 chairs had been set aside by the administration for attendees. Following the raising of the flag, kids from BBMP schools put on cultural performances, and the Revenue Department and BBMP officials gave out sweets to the general public.

Members of the Chamarajpet Citizen Forum expressed their confusion about the decision to refuse them permission to hoist the Tricolor despite having fought for it for years. The banners and flexes praising the forum for its struggle have been removed by the authorities.

3 DCPs, 6 ACPs, 15 inspectors, 50 PSI, 30 ASI, 300 police constables, 2 City Armed Police (CAR), 5 platoons ofKarnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) and 1 platoon of the Rapid Action Force (RPF) were part of the team working under Additional Commissioner West SandeepPatil.

The BBMP has clarified that the Revenue department owns the land at the controversial location, putting an end to the ownership dispute. The Wakf Board claimed ownership of the location and opposed to Hindu festivals being observed.

The Chamarajpet Citizen's Forum and Hindu activists engaged in a long-running conflict over the right to celebrate national holidays including Independence Day and Republic Day as well as Hindu festivals in the area they claimed to be a playground. They are now demanding that the Idgah tower be removed from the contentious location.

After acquiring ownership of the property, the Revenue Department declared that everything on the property, including Idgah Tower, would remain the same and that the area would serve as a playground. The Wakf Board asserts that the Supreme Court's directive that the status quo should be maintained is violated by the BBMP's decision to transfer the land.

The Wakf Board was given adequate time, according to the BBMP, to present the necessary documentation to prove ownership. The ownership was turned over to the Revenue Department because no document was supplied. The Wakf Board has said that it will challenge the order in court.