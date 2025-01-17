Tumukuru graduate to run for Canadian PM

Bengaluru:A MBA graduate from Tumukuru in Karnataka Chandra Arya has decided to run for the prime minister’s post in Canada. After Justin Trudeau resigned, Chandra Arya, the Indian-origin Member of Parliament for Nepean, formally declared his intention to run for both the Liberal Party leadership and the prime ministership of Canada. Hours before the Liberal Party formally announced that it would elect a new leader on March 9, Arya made his announcement.

In a statement he posted on ‘X’ Arya has stated that “I am running to be the next Prime Minister of Canada to lead a small, more efficient government to rebuild our nation and secure prosperity for future generations” In a video posted on LinkedIn, Arya is seen addressing the Canadian parliament in chaste Kannada and quoted Rashtrakavi KV Puttappa (Kuvempu) stating ‘Yelladaru Iru, Yenthadaru Iru, Yendendigu Kannada vagiru” (wherever you are and whatever you are, be always Kannadiga)

“We are facing significant structural problems that haven't been seen for generations and solving them will require tough choices. I have always worked hard for what is best for Canadians, and for the sake of our children and grandchildren, we must make bold decisions that are absolutely necessary. If elected as the next Leader of the Liberal Party I offer my knowledge and expertise to do so.”

He had migrated to Ottawa 20 years back after graduating in MBA from Kousali Institute of Management Studies of Karnataka University in Dharwad. He worked as a technical officer of KSFC. Batchmate in the institute Shankargouda Pappannavar, who has posted a brief on Chandra Arya and remembered that "Later she became an entrepreneur and moved to Canada," Arya was elected three times to the Canadian parliament since 2015 from the Napean constituency.

Following the news spreading, people in Sira taluk in Tumukuru district have begun to search for his ancestry, and political researchers have traced his roots back to Dwaralu village.

In his statement, Arya remembered the initial days in Canada in these words: “When I arrived in Ottawa over 20 years ago along with my wife and young son, we didn't know anyone. No family, no friends, no job. We started in a modest two-bedroom apartment.”.

I worked as an engineer, then in a financial institution funding small industry, as an entrepreneur owned a manufacturing company, and promoted industrialisation in several countries. In Canada, I started as an investment advisor in a bank. Before entering politics, I spent six years as an executive at a small high-tech defence technology company.

I volunteered with many organisations, including serving as a board member of an affordable housing corporation and on the board of Invest Ottawa, the City of Ottawa's economic development agency.

The good people of Nepean placed their trust in me and elected me three times since 2015. My story is proof positive that the Canadian Dream is real.

Canada is the greatest country in the world—a nation built by the hard work of generations before us. Canadians sacrificed their lives in wars and made sure their children and grandchildren could live in peace and prosperity. They worked tirelessly across every sector of our economy—agriculture, energy, mining, and manufacturing—to create prosperity for future generations.

But today, many Canadian families are falling behind. Our economic growth and fiscal strength are not benefiting many Canadians. The rich are getting richer, while the middle class is struggling. Since 2019, real wage earnings for those in the 3rd and 4th quintiles are about 25% lower than those in the top 20% and bottom 20%.

In plain English, this means that the core working group-40% of Canadians-are earning about 25% less than the top and bottom 20%. With the steep rise in grocery costs and mortgage payments, this economically significant group of Canadians is facing serious challenges.

Compare this economically important group of 40% of Canadians, who are struggling, to the richest 20% of Canadians, who own approximately 68% of the country's wealth, and the top 1%, who control an astounding 26% of Canada's wealth.

Wealth disparity and inequality have widened. While a privileged few enjoy extreme wealth, many working Canadian families—especially younger generations—struggle to afford the basics like housing.

Youth unemployment is at 14%. Young Canadians are in a worse position than their parents and fear that the next generation will face even greater challenges