Two accused released on bail given warm reception

Vijayapura: Pro Hindu organisations extended warm welcome to accused in murder of noted Kannada writer Gauri Lankesh on Saturday on their arrival to native village. The Bangalore Sessions Court has granted conditional bail to two accused in the high-profile 2017 murder case of journalist and activist Gauri Lankesh. The case, which has been ongoing for over six years, saw a total of 25 arrests, including Parasuram Waghmore and Manohar Yadav from Vijayapura. Both men, who were part of the group accused of being involved in the murder, have now returned home after their release on bail, sparking a controversial reception by local pro-Hindu organisations.

The murder of Gauri Lankesh on September 5, 2017, sent shockwaves across the nation. Lankesh was a vocal critic of right-wing extremism and her assassination drew widespread condemnation. The murder took place in Bengaluru during the tenure of the Congress government led by then Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who ordered the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the case. The SIT eventually apprehended 25 people in connection with the crime, including Waghmore and Yadav.

The recent bail granted to 18 of the 25 accused, including Waghmore and Yadav, has stirred controversy. According to reports, Waghmore, a resident of Sindagi town, and Yadav, from Ratnapura village, were released from Parappana Agrahara Jail in Bengaluru after fulfilling bail conditions set by the Sessions Court. Upon their arrival in Vijayapura, they were greeted warmly by local pro-Hindu organizations and members of Sri Ram Sena, who organized a ceremonial welcome that included prayers, shawls, and garlands.

Leaders of these groups, such as Neelkantha Kandagal, who played a prominent role in the welcoming event, have maintained that Waghmore and Yadav were falsely implicated due to their connections with pro-Hindu movements. In his speech, Kandagal reiterated, “The Congress government is targeting Hindu activists. Just as Sadhvi Pragya Singh was tortured and later proven innocent, we believe that Parasuram and Manohar will also emerge as innocent.”

Waghmore and Yadav were arrested in 2018, about a year after Lankesh’s murder, as part of the broader investigation that uncovered alleged links between various individuals and a conspiracy to silence those critical of certain ideologies. Both men, along with others, were accused of being part of a network that carried out the assassination. However, during their incarceration, Waghmore and Yadav maintained that they were coerced by authorities to admit to crimes they did not commit. They accused the SIT of using force to extract confessions.

Following their release on bail, Waghmore and Yadav spoke to the media, asserting their innocence. “We were falsely implicated. We hope to clear our names completely,” said Waghmore, who has now returned to Sindagi to be with his family, while Yadav has gone back to his village in Vijayapura taluk.

The release of the accused has reignited political debates. The Bharatiya Janata Party leaders criticised the earlier investigation under the Congress government, suggesting that it targeted certain individuals due to political bias. The welcoming event organizsd by pro-Hindu groups has also been seen as a statement against what they perceive as an unjust crackdown on their supporters.

Meanwhile, sources have indicated that seven more accused are likely to receive bail, further complicating the legal and political ramifications of the case. Critics have raised concerns about the implications of such releases on the broader issue of justice for Gauri Lankesh, who was a staunch advocate for free speech and an opponent of sectarian violence.

Despite the bail, the murder trial continues in the Bengaluru Sessions Court. The release of the accused on bail does not imply an acquittal, and the Special Investigation Team has reiterated its commitment to ensuring that those involved in the planning and execution of the murder are brought to justice. Legal experts have noted that the bail decision reflects procedural fairness, allowing accused individuals the opportunity to defend themselves in court while awaiting trial.