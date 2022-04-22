Two arrested for irregularities in PSI recruitment test: CM Basavaraj Bommai

Kalaburagi: Rudra Gowda and Ayyali Desai, the gunman of Afzalpur MLA MY Patil, have been arrested in connection with the irregularities in PSI (police sub inspector) recruitment test. The probe would get to the bottom of the irregularities, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said.



Speaking to media persons in Kalaburagi, Bommai said arrangements were made on the lines of UPSC recruitment test. Irregularities had been perpetrated despite the tight security and transparent system. "We want to put an end to this," Bommai

Officials were instructed to conduct a thorough preliminary investigation immediately after getting the complaint on irregularities. The case was handed over to CID when discrepancies were noticed in answer scripts.

Instructions have been issued for speedy and transparent investigation without wasting time. Heads of educational institutions in Kalaburagi have been questioned. The head of Jnanajyothi School is absconding.

Search is on to nab him. Ayyali Desai, gunman of Congress MLA MY Patil and Rudra Gowda have been arrested, Bommai said.

The candidates who passed the exam too would be questioned.

Reacting to the demand from opposition parties for a court supervised probe or CBI probe, Bommai said, "a decision on the further course would be taken after getting the interim report of the probe."