Live
- Nuh violence: Section 144 imposed in Gurugram
- Genie of hate is out, collective efforts needed to put it back in bottle, says Congress
- Urban spaces greening A model gone wrong?
- NIA attaches PFI arms training center in Kerala
- SC refuses to vacate Karnataka HC interim stay on CBI probe against Shivakumar
- Congress MP leader withdraws plea from SC challenging Jyotiraditya Scindia’s Rajya Sabha election
- APL Season 2 auction set to kick off
- Congress names Surjewala as senior observer for MP, Mistry for Rajasthan
- Internshala partners with NSDC to provide in-demand skill trainings to Indian Youth
- RV University's First Convocation: A Journey of Inspiration and Exponential Growth
Just In
Nuh violence: Section 144 imposed in Gurugram
Genie of hate is out, collective efforts needed to put it back in bottle, says Congress
Urban spaces greening A model gone wrong?
NIA attaches PFI arms training center in Kerala
SC refuses to vacate Karnataka HC interim stay on CBI probe against Shivakumar
Congress MP leader withdraws plea from SC challenging Jyotiraditya Scindia’s Rajya Sabha election
Two arrested for vigilantism
Two persons have been arrested for alleged acts of moral policing and vigilantism.
Mangaluru: Two persons have been arrested for alleged acts of moral policing and vigilantism. The man who was accosted by the moral police hapened to be a journalist with a local news portal. Police confirmed the arrest of two individuals in connection with a case of alleged "moral policing" involving a journalist at a restaurant in Dakshina Kannada district, Karnataka.
The suspects were identified as Chetan, 37, a resident of Kotekaru, and Naveen, 43, from Yeyyadi. The incident occurred within the jurisdiction of the Kavoor police station.
The arrest came after a complaint was filed by Abhijit, a reporter associated with a private website. According to Abhijit's statement, he had visited the restaurant with a friend on July 28, when the accused approached him with intrusive questions about his religion and his companion's faith. They allegedly assumed Abhijit to be a Muslim and proceeded to verbally abuse him, attempting a physical assault. Following the distressing incident, Abhijit filed an official police report.
In a separate incident involving moral policing, a police officer returning from a hotel with his family was also attacked.
These incidents, occurring in the communally sensitive coastal region of Karnataka, have raised concerns despite the stern warnings issued by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwara.