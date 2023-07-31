Two arrested for vigilantism

Mangaluru: Two persons have been arrested for alleged acts of moral policing and vigilantism. The man who was accosted by the moral police hapened to be a journalist with a local news portal. Police confirmed the arrest of two individuals in connection with a case of alleged "moral policing" involving a journalist at a restaurant in Dakshina Kannada district, Karnataka.

The suspects were identified as Chetan, 37, a resident of Kotekaru, and Naveen, 43, from Yeyyadi. The incident occurred within the jurisdiction of the Kavoor police station.

The arrest came after a complaint was filed by Abhijit, a reporter associated with a private website. According to Abhijit's statement, he had visited the restaurant with a friend on July 28, when the accused approached him with intrusive questions about his religion and his companion's faith. They allegedly assumed Abhijit to be a Muslim and proceeded to verbally abuse him, attempting a physical assault. Following the distressing incident, Abhijit filed an official police report.

In a separate incident involving moral policing, a police officer returning from a hotel with his family was also attacked.

These incidents, occurring in the communally sensitive coastal region of Karnataka, have raised concerns despite the stern warnings issued by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwara.