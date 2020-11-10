Two burglars held, gold worth 75 lakh seized

Mysuru: Mysuru city police have arrested two accused involved in two major house burglaries and recovered 1,439 gram worth Rs 75 lakh from them.

Lingaraju alias Linga alias Syed (38), a native of Kunigal of Tumkur district, Syed Nawab alias Raju alias Raja (40), native of Panchaksharinagar, Hubballi are the accused.

Mysuru city police commissioner Chandraguptha said that the duo confessed that they had stolen jewellery at a house in Saraswathipuram police station limits in the city on 31 July. Lingaraju confessed that he had stolen bangles kept in a purse at a house in Bannimantap police station limits in November 2018. When Syed went to sell a gold chain with Lakshmi design (kaasina sara) at Ashoka Road, the shop owner got suspicious and tipped-off the CCB police.

Based on this, the police arrested both Syed Nawab and Lingaraju.

According to the police, 28 cases have been registered against Lingaraju and 22 against Syed in different police stations in the State.

A special team led by CCB ACP V Mariyappa and inspector R. Jagadish arrested the burglars.