Two cases of HMPV virus detected in the state

Bengaluru: In the wake of two cases of HMPV virus being detected in the state, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the government will take appropriate precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the infection.

Speaking to the media at Vidhana Soudha on Monday, CM siddaramaiah said, The HMPV virus has been detected in China and information has been received that this virus has been detected in Karnataka. Therefore, the Health Department has been instructed to take precautionary measures to prevent the spread of this virus. The Health Minister is already holding a meeting and said that the Health and Medical Education Departments will take appropriate measures to prevent the virus.

Responding to a question from journalists about resuming screening at airports as a measure to prevent infection, the Health Minister said that a meeting is being held in this regard and a decision will be made on the precautionary measures that can be taken in the state.

Responding to the question whether the government is ready for the surrender of the Naxals, he said that he has called for the Naxals to surrender and that there is a possibility that the Naxals will surrender as a result of a change in their minds. He said that the process of bringing them into the mainstream of society is underway.

Responding to Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy's statement that the commission rate of the state government has reached 60 percent, he said that during the previous Basavaraj Bommai government, the president of the Contractors Association, Kempaiah, had made the allegation of commission. He said that Kempaiah had alleged that the BJP had taken commission.