Two kidnapped schoolchildren rescued safely after accident in Uttara Kannada

Two minor children who were allegedly kidnapped while returning from school in Dharwad were rescued safely and reunited with their parents following a bike accident involving the accused near Dandeli in Uttara Kannada district. The incident had triggered panic among parents and local residents after visuals of the abduction surfaced on CCTV footage.

According to police, the incident occurred in Kamalapur, where two nine-year-old students of a government primary school were reportedly taken away by an unidentified man during the lunch break. The accused allegedly made the children sit on his motorcycle and fled the spot. The act was later captured on CCTV cameras installed near the school, raising serious concern among the families when the children failed to return home after school hours.

A search was launched immediately after parents reviewed the CCTV footage and alerted the police. While the police teams were tracking the movement of the suspect, information was received that a motorcycle had met with an accident near Poteli Cross close to Joida in Dandeli taluk. Dandeli police rushed to the spot and found the two missing children at the accident site.

The accused was identified as Abdul Karim alias Karim Mestri (49), a resident of Dharwad. He sustained fractures in the accident and was initially treated at a local hospital before being shifted to KIMS Hospital for further treatment. The children suffered minor abrasions and were provided medical care. Police confirmed that both children are safe and out of danger.

Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissioner N Shashikumar visited the Dharwad district hospital and met the parents of the children. Briefing the media, he said the abduction went unnoticed until school hours ended.

“After checking CCTV footage, it was found that a man had taken the children towards Dandeli. Police teams were immediately activated. Meanwhile, we received information about a bike accident involving two children. Upon verification, it was confirmed that the rescued children were from Dharwad,” he said.

The Police Commissioner further revealed that the accused has a criminal background. In 2018, a kidnapping case had been registered against him for taking a small child into a forest area, and a rowdy sheet was also opened against him in Haliyal. “The accused claims he took the children to buy snacks. However, taking unknown children on a bike clearly raises suspicion of criminal intent.

We have registered a case under relevant sections and will conduct a detailed interrogation after his discharge,” he added. Police said further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact motive behind the act.