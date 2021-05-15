Two more Oxygen Express trains reach Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Braving the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, Indian Railways is ensuring that essential commodities are transported to various corners of the country. The dedicated staff of Indian Railways have enabled efficient and swift transport of essentials including medical oxygen during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The second Oxygen Express which arrived ICD Whitefield on Saturday exemplified the commitment of the railways. The train had started from Kalinganagar, Jajapur district, Odisha on Friday night.

The Third Oxygen Express to Karnataka was loaded from Tatanagar, Jharkhand also reached ICD Whitefield on Saturday which had started its journey from Tatanagar on Friday.

A signal-free 'Green Corridor' was created by the railways to enable swift travel of the Oxygen Express.

According to the report, each train carried six cryogenic containers and each cryogenic container carried 20 tons Liquid Medical Oxygen. Total tonnage of oxygen from both trains is 240. So far, Karnataka has received 360 tons of Liquid Medical Oxygen by rail. Indian Railways has so far transported more than 8700 tons of Liquid Medical Oxygen all over the country in the last 20 days to assist State governments in their fight against Covid-19.