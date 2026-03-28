Two tickets per MLA for today's IPL match

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said on Friday that the KSCA has agreed to provide two tickets per MLA for the IPL match on March 28, at the city's Chinnaswamy Stadium. Earlier in the day, Shivakumar met officials of the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), which manages the stadium, a day after legislators across party lines in the Assembly raised the issue of improper ticket and seating arrangements for them at the city's premier venue.

Following this, Speaker U T Khader had asked the government to ensure that every MLA receives four VIP tickets at the stadium during matches. KSCA officials led by its President Venkatesh Prasad, a former cricketer, met both Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar on Friday."I called and spoke to them and told them to give one (ticket) extra (to MLAs). I will speak to them in the future also.

Earlier, they used to give one ticket. Now I have asked them to give two tickets. They have agreed. I have spoken to both RCB and KSCA," Shivakumar said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, "The Speaker had directed to ensure four tickets be given per MLA, but as tickets have already been sold, four tickets cannot be given now. Earlier, every MLA, MP and Minister used to get one ticket each.

Now we have requested two tickets.""We will discuss the remaining things later, but for the first (IPL) match tomorrow they will get two tickets," he added. Karnataka Assembly has a total strength of 224 MLAs, and there are 28 MPs from the state.