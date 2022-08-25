Two unique senior care home-based services underway in Bengaluru 

Bengaluru: The Apollo Hospital at Bannerghatta Road, Bengaluru, announced the launch of two new programmes for senior citizens - Home Based Primary Care (HBPC) and Transition of Care (TOC) Programmes.

The TOC transitional care programme, a first-of-its-kind in our country, supports elderly patients through their first two weeks at home after a hospitalization at Apollo Hospital, so they can continue to be monitored and supported even after discharge through home visits from the specialist Geriatric team. This is even more beneficial for frail elderly, those who have multiple medical conditions or are at high risk of getting readmitted to the hospital.

The HBPC program provides ongoing primary (routine) outpatient care by our Geriatric team for individuals aged 60 years and above at the comfort of their home, through home visits. A Geriatrician, nurse, physical therapist, social worker and pharmacist work together in this team to deliver Geriatric primary care at the comfort of the elderly individual's home. According to WHO, by 2030, one in six people in the world will be aged 60 years or older. Ageing comes with its unique challenges and a whole new set of issues.