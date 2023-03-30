Two villages of Hassan district decide to boycott forthcoming polls

Hassan: Alleging that the government and the people's representatives have failed to provide any necessary basic facilities including roads and bridges, the villagers of Bachanahalli of HanubaluHobli of Sakaleshpur taluk and Donahalli of Devaladakere have come decided to boycott the forthcoming assembly polls.

Since the villages are lacking even basic amenities , the relatives do not come to the auspicious and inauspicious events in the village. Students have to resort to jeeps to go to school and if they don't have jeeps, they have to walk. It is also difficult to transport the sick to the hospital. Even though we have appealed to the MLAs, Gram Panchayat Vice Presidents and Presidents many times to no avail," Yogesh, a villager expressed his anger.

'It is impossible to describe the fate of the villagers of Donahalli during the rainy season. Many requests for the construction of the bridge have been made to no avail. More than 500 people are living in these two villages and are daily complaining about the neglect of the people's representatives. In 2005, the department put stone boulders to road , till today they did nothing. Children need to walk 5 to 6 kilometres daily. When requested many times to build the bridge, they gave only assurances. We are deprived of basic amenities including drinking water and houses. Many youth are still living unmarried as parents are not willing to give girls to the youths of these two villages due to the road chaos. So, we have decided to boycott the election demanding that our demand be fulfilled," said another villager Paramesh.

'We are finding it difficult to go to school every day. Sometimes we even miss the classes. We go in fear of falling trees in rainy season. Again there are wild animals. If we leave for school at 7 in the morning, we come home at 6 in the evening. We have no time to study and play. " Sometimes there is a problem of electricity" said Sindhu, a student.