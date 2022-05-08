Tyavarekoppa to host India’s first Gaur safari

Mysuru: The Zoo Authority of Karnataka is all set to open soon first Gaur safari of the country atTyavarekoppa in Shivamogga district. More than 21 Indian Gaurs will be shifted from SriChamarajendra Zoological Gardens (Mysuru) to the TyavarekoppaTiger and Lion Safari in Shivamogga to launch the Indian Gaur safari.

ZAK president L R Mahadevaswamy told The Hans India on Sunday thatthe 151st board meeting of the authority held in Tyvarekoppazoo recently hasdecided to open Gaur safari in 75 acres and the construction of the necessary infrastructure like fencing has been completed to facilitate visitors to view Gaurs from a close range.

Mahadeva swamy said the State government has released Rs 10 crore for the safari and wildlife enthusiasts who come to Tyavarekoppa for Lion and Tiger Safari can also go for Indian Gaur Safari. Discussions are on to transport the 21 Indian Gaurs from the Mysuru zoo to Shivamogga in a safe manner, he said and added that as the climatic conditions of Mysuru and Shivamogga are somewhat similar, the animalswill not turn aggressive and acclimatise to the new climate without much difficulty.

At present, there are over 38 Indian Gaurs at the Mysuru Zoo and the proposal to shift 21 of them to Shivamogga is before the Central Zoo Authority. Indian Gaur is a major endangered species and is aSchedule 1animal. In the past, the Mysuru zoo has safely shifted many animalsincluding giraffes and elephants.

The ZAK board meeting noted that a budget ofRs 114.62 crore is needed to maintain all the zoos in Karnataka thatcome under ZAK for the financial year 2022-23. A revenue of Rs23.92 crore is expected through entry ticket collection and Rs. 23.26 crore income is expected from othersources. A deficit of Rs. 17.49 crore can be made up if the State government comes forward, the meeting observed.The State Government had sanctioned Rs 5 crore in the 2020-2021budget and that has been used to construct premises and enclosures fortigers, lions and leopards at Tyavarekoppazoo. Also, a two-lakh litrewater tank has been constructed and a pipeline extending up to 5.50 kmhas been laid, Mahadevaswamy added.