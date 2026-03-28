Udupi admn externs two habitual offenders

Udupi: In a move aimed at strengthening law and order, the district administration in Udupi district has issued externment orders against two individuals with multiple criminal cases.

The orders, issued on March 26 by the Special Executive Magistrate and the Superintendent of Police, Udupi, target Mohammed Naufil from Kalatthoor village under Shirva police limits and Suhan Poojari from Kodavoor under Malpe police limits.

According to police officials, Naufil is involved in five cases and has a rowdy sheet opened against him, while Poojari has four cases registered. As part of the externment order, Naufil has been relocated to Shiggaon police station limits in Haveri district, while Poojari has been externed to Yadgiri town police limits in Yadgiri district.

Officials said the measure is intended to prevent further disturbances and ensure public safety.