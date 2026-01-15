Udupi: Beacon of Bhagavad Gita’s timeless revival across India and beyond



In the ancient temple town of Udupi, Karnataka—steeped in the divine Krishna Leela traditions since the 16th century—a profound spiritual awakening is taking place. Udupi is emerging as the torchbearer of a nationwide and global revival of the Bhagavad Gita's teachings, bringing its eternal wisdom of duty, devotion, and detachment directly to the common people. Leading this transformative movement is His Holiness Dr. Sugunendra Thirtha Swamiji of Paryaya Puthige Mutt, whose innovative initiatives are inspiring Vaishnava communities far and wide.

"The Bhagavad Gita is not confined to scholars or ascetics; it is a practical guide for every individual facing life's battles," says Dr. Sugunendra Thirtha Swamiji. "Through mass participation, we are making its spirit accessible to households, youth, and devotees everywhere."

During his current Paryaya (2024-2026), themed "Vishwa Gita Paryaya," the Swamiji has launched the Koti Gita Lekhana Yajna, encouraging over one crore devotees to handwrite the Gita's 700 verses. This has been complemented by daily dawn-to-dusk recitations and the grand Bruhat Geetotsava, featuring the Laksha Kantha Gita Parayana where one lakh voices chanted in unison. Inspired by the Swamiji's relentless pursuit of making Bhagavadgita an international document of virtues and human civilisation, an industrialist and businessman has presented the Krishna temple a copy of Bhagavadgita scripted in pages made in gold.

Prasannacharya, International Secretary to Dr. Sugunendra Thirtha Swamiji, notes, "This revival has spread rapidly through our global branches, engaging diaspora communities in the US, UK, Australia, and Canada with online sessions and handwriting campaigns. It's truly taking the Gita's message to doorsteps worldwide."

The impact is evident across India. Vedic scholars hail Udupi's model for revitalising Vaishnava traditions in Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal. Temples and mutts in these states are adopting similar programs—family recitations, handwriting yajnas, and community discourses—fostering deeper engagement with the Gita's principles amid modern challenges.

Prof. Gopalacharya, a renowned Vedic scholar, observes, "Udupi's efforts under the Swamiji's guidance are reigniting the Bhakti spirit, much like historical movements. From eastern Gaudiya sects to northern Vaishnava centers, the Gita is becoming a lived philosophy for the masses."

High-profile endorsements underscore this momentum. Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the Laksha Kantha Parayana, praising it as a global movement. Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan attended the finale, calling the Gita the soul of Indian civilisation.

"The Gita offers solutions to contemporary issues like stress and ethical dilemmas," adds Dr. Sugunendra Thirtha Swamiji. "By involving common people—farmers, students, professionals—we are ensuring its teachings guide daily life." Swamiji told Hans India.

Rooted in Madhvacharya's 13th-century legacy and enriched by saints like Purandara Dasa and Kanakadasa Udupi continues its sacred role. Today, under Dr. Sugunendra Thirtha Swamiji's vision, it shines as India's premier center for Gita revival, bridging ancient wisdom with the modern world and inspiring a harmonious, devoted society.