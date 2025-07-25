Udupi’s Krishna Janmashtami celebrations to span 48 days

Udupi: Udupi’s iconic Shri Krishna Janmashtami Mahotsava will be marked by an elaborate 48-day celebration this year, under the guidance of the Paryaya Swamiji of Shri Krishna Matha. The Administrative Committee of the Matha has announced a unique and extensive programme including devotional competitions, bhajan workshops, religious discourses, and symposiums.

The official invitation for the festival was released by the Paryaya Swamiji Sugunendra Thirtha swamiji of Puthige mutt at Geethamandira. The event was attended by senior members of the Matha’s administration, including Diwan Nagaraj Acharya, Secretary Prasanna Acharya, Ratheesh Tantri, Ramesh Bhat, Krishnaprasad, and Ramanacharya.

According to a statement issued by the Matha, the Mandalotsava Committee will function under the honorary presidency of local MLA Yashpal Suvarna. The grand festival will be formally inaugurated on July 25 by the Governor of Karnataka, Thawarchand Gehlot. The Shri Krishna Janmashtami celebrations in Udupi attract lakhs of devotees and tourists every year. This year’s extended format is expected to further deepen the spiritual and cultural engagement of devotees and visitors. The Matha has said the series of events will reflect the traditions and ethos of the Udupi temple while promoting spiritual learning and community participation.