Udupi’s Krishna Math to Debut Exquisite Yali Structure

Udupi: The iconic Sri Krishna Math in Udupi, a spiritual cornerstone of the region, is poised to elevate its architectural splendour with the addition of a newly crafted wooden Yali (Suthupauli). Guided by Sri Sugunendratheertha Sripada of Puttige Math, this coastal-style masterpiece, costing around Rs. 1 Crore, reimagines the temple’s aesthetic with a nod to its historic roots.

Stretching from the Kanaka Gopura to Madhva Sarovar and incorporating the Chandrashala, the revamped roofing seamlessly blends tradition with artistic innovation.

The grand inauguration of the Yali is set for August 9, at 10 AM, following the Maha Puja on the full moon day. Union Finance Minister and Rajya Sabha member Nirmala Sitharaman will lead the ceremony, joined by Infosys Foundation’s Sudha Murthy and retired Chief Justice Dinesh Kumar as honoured guests.

Nagaraj Acharya, Diwan of the Srimatt, and Secretary Prasannacharya announced that a subsequent gathering will be held with Puttige Mathadhish Sri Sugunendratheertha Sripada, Adamaru Mathadhish Sri Vishwapriyatirtha Sripada, and Puttige Junior Sri Susrindratheertha Sripada.

The day will also mark the launch of the Mahila Vidyapeeth at Geeta Mandir, initiated by Puttige Math to nurture women’s engagement in cultural and spiritual practices. Nirmala Sitharaman and Sudha Murthy will inaugurate the programme, which offers women training in sacred traditions like chanting the Bhagavad Gita, Lakshmi Shobhane, and shlokas, as well as cultural skills such as rangoli design, floral arrangements, and lamp-wick crafting.

This initiative aims to deepen women’s connection to their heritage while fostering community participation. The event celebrates Udupi Krishna Math’s enduring legacy, merging architectural brilliance with efforts to empower and inspire, ensuring its spiritual and cultural vibrancy for generations to come.