Under construction BDA flats in Konadasapura witness strong demand

Bengaluru: Flats being developed by the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) in Konadasapura near Whitefield are witnessing encouraging demand even before completion, unlike several older projects that have struggled to attract buyers.

While flats constructed earlier in localities such as Kommghatta, Alur and Kaniminike have seen slow sales due to lack of adequate civic amenities, the newly launched apartment project in Konadasapura in East Bengaluru has begun drawing significant interest during the construction stage itself.

The BDA is developing a well-planned apartment complex on nearly 23 acres in Konadasapura, close to Whitefield. Around 2,000 housing units are being constructed, and nearly 70 per cent of the work has already been completed. Officials said demand has picked up even as construction is underway.

According to sources, middle-class buyers are showing keen interest in 1 BHK units, while financially well-off buyers are inclined towards 3 BHK apartments. Personnel from the defence sector have reportedly inspected around 300 flats and have expressed interest in making advance bookings, indicating rising demand for the project.

The BDA had earlier constructed clubhouses in its projects at Kaniminike and Hunnigere (villa project). Similarly, a well-equipped clubhouse will be developed in the Konadasapura apartment complex after completion of the remaining 30 per cent of construction work, officials said.

The estimated price of 1 BHK flats is expected to be around ₹45–50 lakh, while 3 BHK units may be priced between ₹1 crore and ₹1.25 crore. Officials clarified that these are tentative rates and the final pricing will depend on the overall construction cost.

A decade ago, 1 BHK flats built by the BDA were available at ₹14–15 lakh, making them affordable for lower-income groups. However, land prices and construction costs were significantly lower at the time, with per square foot rates ranging between ₹800 and ₹1,000. Currently, land prices have crossed ₹10,000 per square foot in many areas, and the cost of materials such as steel, sand and cement has also increased substantially, leading to higher overall construction expenses. Officials noted that property prices are likely to rise further over time in line with escalating input costs.

After completion of the Konadasapura project, the BDA plans to take up another housing scheme near Electronic City, a major employment hub with several multinational companies. The authority also intends to launch a similar project near Yelahanka, aiming to provide housing options to a wider section of homebuyers across the city.