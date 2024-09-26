Unnayan: A Kathak tribute by Kathak guru Shama Bhate to 113-year-old Saalumarada Thimmakka

Bengaluru: Guru Shama Bhate, Kathak Guru has conceived and choreographed a dance ensemble inspired by the remarkable 113-year-old Salumarada Thimmakka, showcasing the beauty of creativity and activism across generations. This unique performance not only highlights the Guru’s passion for dance but also pays homage to the environmentalist’s lifelong dedication to preserving nature.

In a unique blend of art and activism, the upcoming dance production Unnayan will pay tribute on September 27 to the legendary environmentalist Saalumarada Thimmakka through the timeless classical dance form of Kathak.

This event promises to be a captivating journey of storytelling through movement, music, and rhythm, showcasing Thimmakka’s remarkable transformation from a societal outcast to an icon of environmental conservation. Unnayan will be a powerful reminder of how one person’s dedication and love for the Earth can change lives and inspire future generations.

Thimmakka, known for planting and nurturing hundreds of trees along a stretch of barren highway, has become a symbol of resilience, determination, and compassion. Through Unnayan, her story will be brought to life using the rich vocabulary of Kathak. The performance will weave together traditional movements, ragas, and taals to convey the deep emotional connection Thimmakka had with the land she healed.

Viewers will experience a compelling fusion of tradition and innovation, as the ancient art of Kathak is used to tell a modern-day environmental story that resonates globally.

The production not only aims to honor Thimmakka’s legacy but also serves as a clarion call for environmental awareness and action. With climate change and environmental degradation at the forefront of global concerns, Unnayan is an artistic appeal to audiences to reflect on their role in protecting and nurturing our planet. Through the expressive power of dance, Unnayan emphasizes the vital role of trees in sustaining life, combating environmental degradation, and preserving our future.

Director and lead choreographer of Unnayan, Guru Shama Bhate, shared, “Thimmakka’s life story is a testament to the boundless strength of human spirit and compassion. Through Unnayan, we hope to inspire audiences to reconnect with nature, appreciate the importance of trees, and actively support environmental conservation efforts.”

ArtHub Foundation, which is a virtual platform for connecting artists, organisers and art lovers through their multiple projects is funding the dance production and this is their premier show, aptly the land of Thimmakka. Dr. Shrinivas Rao Mukku, Chairman of ArtHub Foundation said that they aim to bring the celebration of heritage, women empowerment, environment to several cities in India.